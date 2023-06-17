Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.42.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

