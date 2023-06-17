Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Francis Campbell purchased 62,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,874.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,537 shares in the company, valued at $150,579.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,520 shares of company stock worth $119,772 in the last quarter. 58.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Castellum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Castellum Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN CTM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 201,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Castellum has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 92.79% and a negative net margin of 42.33%.

Castellum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.