Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.13

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $139.13 and last traded at $138.40, with a volume of 641055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.81.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.51.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

