Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 1,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Ceconomy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

