Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

NYSE:NKE opened at $113.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

