Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

