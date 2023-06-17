Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

