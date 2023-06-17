Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,744 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.