Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

