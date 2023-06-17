Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

