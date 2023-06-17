Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 69 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,245.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.94 and a 200 day moving average of $187.71. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $287.85. The company has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.