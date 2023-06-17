CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.61 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $45.61 million and $6.83 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018451 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,446.89 or 1.00023935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05567547 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,029,949.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.