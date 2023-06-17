Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CE traded down $2.80 on Friday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,300. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $128.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

