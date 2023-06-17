Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.43.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CE opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,559,000 after purchasing an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.