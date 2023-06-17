Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBTW remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Friday. 346,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,895. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBTW. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 531,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period.

