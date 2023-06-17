Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:CETXP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Cemtrex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

