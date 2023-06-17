Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $11.04 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $11.04 million and approximately $145,221.58 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.17773661 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $189,153.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

