CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CF Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.60. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $23.95.
CF Bankshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares Company Profile
CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
Featured Articles
