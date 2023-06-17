CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $268.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.