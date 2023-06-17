CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $18,159,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

