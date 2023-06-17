CGN Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,844 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,729,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,958,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after buying an additional 461,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $34.13 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.