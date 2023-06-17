CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,474,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $557,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

