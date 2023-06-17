CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

