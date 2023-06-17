CGN Advisors LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 272,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.20 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

