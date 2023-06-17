CGN Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.94 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.