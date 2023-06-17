ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse Sells 412,477 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Linse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20.

ChargePoint stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

