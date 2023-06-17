Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of CMMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 4,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,663. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
