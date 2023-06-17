Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
CHMI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
