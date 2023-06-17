Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (CHMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

CHMI opened at $4.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $888,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 540.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

