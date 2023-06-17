Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh Sells 70,677 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Chewy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,080,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,363,000 after acquiring an additional 458,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after acquiring an additional 952,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,933,000 after acquiring an additional 438,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,419,000 after acquiring an additional 165,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

