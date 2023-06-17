Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells $1,010,675.40 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,010,675.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares in the company, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

