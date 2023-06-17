Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and a PE ratio of 9.05.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

