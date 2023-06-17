Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

