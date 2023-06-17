China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 617,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. China Liberal Education has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.67.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

