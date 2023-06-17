Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as low as $11.45. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 666 shares traded.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Chino Commercial Bancorp alerts:

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

