Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by SVB Securities to Market Perform

SVB Securities cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KDNY. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 over the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

