Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Lowered to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KDNY. Guggenheim cut Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair cut Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bloom Burton cut Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Chinook Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,376,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $13,410,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 483,220 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 448,094 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.