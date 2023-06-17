CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (CXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 30th

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at C$9.61 on Friday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of C$9.24 and a 52-week high of C$9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.59.

