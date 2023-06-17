CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF (TSE:CGXF – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.52 and last traded at C$10.63. Approximately 10,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.71.

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.06.

