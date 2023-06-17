Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Down 14.0% in May

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,357. The firm has a market cap of $99.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.30. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Insider Activity

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.