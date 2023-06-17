Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.72.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Cinemark by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 73.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,203,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,233 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,659,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.