Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) vs. iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Financial Comparison

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cineverse has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iQIYI has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cineverse and iQIYI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cineverse $56.05 million 0.40 $2.21 million ($1.00) -2.38 iQIYI $4.20 billion 1.24 -$19.75 million ($0.02) -275.00

Profitability

Cineverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iQIYI. iQIYI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cineverse and iQIYI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cineverse -13.30% -24.40% -8.31% iQIYI -0.50% -2.03% -0.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of iQIYI shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of iQIYI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cineverse and iQIYI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cineverse 0 0 0 0 N/A iQIYI 1 2 7 0 2.60

iQIYI has a consensus target price of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Cineverse’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cineverse is more favorable than iQIYI.

Summary

iQIYI beats Cineverse on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services to media, retail, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. It also offers membership, online advertising, content distribution, and live broadcasting services. In addition, the company operates iQIYI Show, a live broadcasting platform that enables users to follow their favorite hosts and shows in real time through live broadcasting; and iQIYI Lite, which offers an easy and quick access to the personalized videos based on their user preferences. Further, it is involved in the talent agency and IP licensing activities, as well as engages in developing a video community app. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu, Inc.

