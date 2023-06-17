CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 3.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.13. 109,969 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 99,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CINT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $828.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 197.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of CI&T by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 744,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 112,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CI&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

