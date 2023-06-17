Citigroup Begins Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,854,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after acquiring an additional 697,612 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.