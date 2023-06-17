Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 82,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth about $12,248,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.