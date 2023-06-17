CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CKX Lands Stock Up 2.2 %

CKX Lands stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 143.34% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) by 251.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

