Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells $823,556.80 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $823,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $754,200.60.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $661,127.40.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $807,660.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20.

Shares of NET opened at $67.63 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

