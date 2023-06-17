Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 369,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeptis Therapeutics by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Shares of COEP remained flat at $1.79 during trading hours on Friday. 304,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58.

(Get Rating)

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

See Also

