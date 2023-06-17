Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $273,130.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $65.47 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,700.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

