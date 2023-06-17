CoinLoan Price Reaches $2.44 on Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $18.42 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00009211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

