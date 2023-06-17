Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 81.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $1,566,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.